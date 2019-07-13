Bill Allen (“Carbon dividend would slow economy,” July 9) makes an economic argument for refraining from decreasing the burning of fossil fuels.
The pro-slave states also made an economic argument for slavery: If the federal government abolishes slavery, this will destroy our way of life. They were right because the Emancipation Proclamation destroyed half the wealth of the Confederate states. But ending slavery had to be done because slavery is unjust.
Today, Republicans who tout supply-side economics also make an economic argument for cutting taxes on the wealthy: We must do this to stimulate the economy.
For some reason, they ignore the fact the Constitution says nothing about government stimulating the economy. It does say that government must establish justice (as it does in the preamble).
Because the income tax is progressive, the 1% benefit much more from tax cuts than do the rest of us.
The problem with this argument is that it ignores the injustice of wealth concentration in the hands of the few. Supreme Court Justice Louis Brandeis said, “You can either have wealth concentration in the hands of the few or you can have democracy, but you can’t have both.”
Republicans used to be sensible. Teddy Roosevelt proposed steeply graduated income and inheritance taxes to redistribute the wealth in the country.
As Warren Buffett said of supply-side economics, “It’s class warfare, and my class is winning.”
William Boernke, Lincoln