Letter, 12/15: We want justice, not partisanship

Many years ago, when I was in a jury pool in a Sarpy County court, the judge removed me from consideration for the jury. The reason: I had taught the judge’s son a few years earlier.

He did not want the slightest appearance of prejudice. While I hoped to observe the legal system and serve the community as a juror, I appreciated the judge’s caution and integrity.

Now Congress is poised to begin a trial of monumental importance — the impeachment of President Trump. Unfortunately, legislators from both parties have publicly aligned themselves in near-unanimous support for or against the president before the trial has even started.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It would be naïve of me to think that the senators won’t lean toward the guilt or innocence of the president based on party affiliation.

This trial and its significance reside light years away from the county court of my experience. However, the senators who make up the jury for this trial must draw away from their partisan bias; their duty, after all, is to defend and uphold the Constitution.