“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”
So says the racist, wannabe dictator-in-chief of all that is shallow and ugly. Strange, I've never heard these words spoken to or about European Americans in my lifetime.
The only people who have a right to an opinion about who belongs on this soil and who doesn't are the First Americans, who are still desperately trying to recover from genocide perpetrated by said group. I propose that all immigration decisions be handed over to the sovereign Native tribes of the Americas.
And, if your family came here from Europe years ago and you don't like brown and black people, well, I guess a solution has been suggested.
Nancy Brt, Lincoln