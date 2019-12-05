Letter, 12/6: We need to be greener

Earlier this year, the York recycling plant was shut down, allegedly due to being financially unsustainable. This had an ill effect on the community and the state as a whole, but not a lot was heard about it.

Our state is currently rated 36th on the greenest stats of America, with a score of 50% for sustainability, according to a wallethub survey. To me that's not good enough.

As a state in the Heartland we should be a beacon of conservation and preservation of the earth, as the earth is the source of our agricultural powerhouse here in Nebraska. How could we let the state we love rank so low?

Our fields are littered with plastic bags, bottles and other containers, but here we are closing down a facility to combat that. Another unfortunate result of this closure was that it cost 22 hard-working Americans with disabilities their jobs. For some of these people, that was their only source of income. It's an embarrassment that nationally only 19% of people with disabilities are able to get a job in this country (U.S. Department of Labor, 2018), and here Nebraska is again behind the curve.