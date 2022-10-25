Letter: We need more Rachel Garvers

Rachel Garver is a proven leader, focused on efficient, cost-effective delivery of service to the people of Lancaster County as Lancaster County treasurer.

Rachel has improved DMV customer service by restructuring and updating staffing responsibilities. She has lowered customer processing fees by negotiating a new credit card contract.

Rachel has implemented a system to allow customers to make appointments to avoid lines to complete their motor vehicle transactions.

We need more people in government like Rachel Garver, our current Lancaster County treasurer.

Susan Scott, Lincoln