Letter, 1/29: We must show respect for life

Herb Friedman and Brenda Geffen Friedman Ingraham make some interesting but wrong points about taking the life of a person growing inside of a woman ("Abortion not about religion," Jan. 24).

Point No. 1: They state that a woman should have control over her own body. I agree entirely with that but not to the point of her taking the life of another human. That life has its own head, heart and DNA.

Point No. 2: When the Friedmans went to Cleveland in 1965 to get the abortion, even then it looks by their editorial that it could be done only in the first trimester. LB814 deals with second-trimester dismemberment abortion, something that is especially gruesome.

Point No. 3: The pro-life issue should not be confused with the death penalty. Many of us who support the death penalty do so because the person being executed has taken one or more human lives, and there is no other appropriate way to punish that person and protect others. Have there been some mistakes in this matter? Certainly, but that is part of living with other flawed, sinful human beings.