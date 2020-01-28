Letter, 1/29: We must show respect for life

Herb Friedman and Brenda Geffen Friedman Ingraham make some interesting but wrong points about taking the life of a person growing inside of a woman ("Abortion not about religion," Jan. 24).
Point No. 1: They state that a woman should have control over her own body. I agree entirely with that but not to the point of her taking the life of another human. That life has its own head, heart and DNA.
Point No. 2: When the Friedmans went to Cleveland in 1965 to get the abortion, even then it looks by their editorial that it could be done only in the first trimester. LB814 deals with second-trimester dismemberment abortion, something that is especially gruesome.
Point No. 3: The pro-life issue should not be confused with the death penalty. Many of us who support the death penalty do so because the person being executed has taken one or more human lives, and there is no other appropriate way to punish that person and protect others. Have there been some mistakes in this matter? Certainly, but that is part of living with other flawed, sinful human beings.
The Friedmans state that the pro-life community is intent on codifying its beliefs into law. All laws are some kind of a statement of what is right and what is wrong.
If abortion were not permitted in our society, would there be babies born with severe abnormalities? Certainly. Would there be babies born as a result of rape or incest? Yes, but we all have challenges in life, and that is just part of living here in a fallen sinful world. The question is how are we going to deal with these challenges.
Do I hope to change anyone’s perspective on this issue? Not really. Only God can do that.
John Ringsmuth, Lincoln