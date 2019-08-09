The recent mass shootings in our country are a national tragedy. The sad thing is that they are repeated over and over again. We ask why this continues to happen in our society.
We look for root causes for this terrible evil. Many people have many different answers to this problem. I would say that the most basic reason is that we as a people do not respect life.
If it is OK to take the life of an innocent baby, then what moral authority is there to prevent the taking of innocent life in the streets of our cities?
The words of Mother Teresa at the 1994 prayer breakfast ring out today even more strongly than they did back then: "If we accept that a mother can kill even her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another? Any country that accepts abortion is not teaching its people to love, but to use violence to get what they want."
If we really want to to solve this problem, we must become a society that respects life, both of the born and unborn.
Dr. Thomas Bodensteiner, Lincoln