In response to Gary Heusel's excellent letter to the editor ("Pro-life extends far beyond birth," Oct. 29), education is the key to solving all our problems.
Experts say the years from birth to third grade are the most important in mental development for a child. Benefits from maternity leave after birth through a preschool education -- at which time, all children should be taught English -- should be paid for by the federal government.
There should be a well-paid staff in our preschools. Then, we go to K-12 schools, which are already paid for by the government. Post-secondary education should also be paid for by the government.
In England, former Prime Minister Tony Blair developed a progressive education system by having the government deposit enough money in an account for every newborn child to help pay for a secondary education.
Critics say it is too costly do this. We are the richest country in the world, and I firmly believe we can afford more investments in education by the government, from birth to college or community college.
Roger Dinges, Wahoo