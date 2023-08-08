This summer we have had a series of headlines about extreme weather events.

There have been record-high temperatures around the world, fires, floods, highest-ever ocean temperatures and, of course, the drought and extreme heat here in Nebraska. But this continues to be reported as events that are just one of the many news stories of any given day.

Instead, we need to be recognizing that we are in the midst of an extreme climate emergency that experts have been telling us is coming for decades. It is high time that we treat this as an emergency with the same kind of attention and resolve that we had during the first stages of the COVID pandemic or during a world war.

We cannot rely on government or corporations or new technology to solve the climate emergency. It will require the will and resolve of all people to demand and make radical changes to many of the systems we are used to living by. This goes way beyond recycling your aluminum cans or changing to a more fuel-efficient vehicle. We could have acted to avoid this climate emergency years ago. We must deal with it now.

Charles W. Yost, Lincoln