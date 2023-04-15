People in the world of political messaging and advertising are quick to say that negative ads work. That’s why they do them. And to that I say yelling nasty things at your co-workers can get them to do things as well. Or, berating your children, that’s sometimes effective in getting them to do what you want. But think of the damage you do in the long run.

I am of the opinion that the negative political messaging, while it may work, is also one of the primary causes of our extraordinarily divided society.

I’ve worked for and with people who yelled and said negative things about co-workers and observed the disruption that can cause in a workplace. And, I’ve talked with counselors who have had to help people recover from fractured childhoods as a result of negative parents.

Just because the negative campaigning works is certainly a poor reason to continue the practice. Of course we can and should legislate our way out of this negative mess. Furthermore, I believe those of us who share this feeling about the nature of our political process can let those involved know that we’re better than this.

Elections require people to be informed and based on that information make an important decision. Negative advertising doesn’t inform; it divides and destroys. And, the negative nature of politics keeps qualified people from stepping forward to offer their services.

We deserve better. Let political operatives know we don’t appreciate the negativity.

Randall Bretz, Lincoln