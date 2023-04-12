It’s hard to understand the Republican obsession with violent crime in our society today, while pushing legislation that would hand out guns like loaves of bread.

Why is a $100 fee and training too expensive to legally carry a $500 gun and the power to kill? And while these gun pushers are glad to honor the police, they have no concern for the police chiefs who oppose this legislation and fear for the lives of their fellow officers.

In a time when there is much more yelling than talking, and more fear than understanding, adding more guns to the mix is like bringing a gas truck to a forest fire.

Guns have become the No. 1 cause of death for children in the United States, killing in churches and schools. If a person wants to buy a gun in Nebraska they can. LB77 is dangerous, reckless and unnecessary.

Steve Burbach, Lincoln