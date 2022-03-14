Letter: We can't ignore own history

To a Lied dance performance recently I wore Ukrainian colors. Vladimir Putin’s aggression has upended millions of lives, with more destruction to come. But we should recall some history.

During the Cold War the USSR had a buffer zone in Eastern Europe. Unoccupied states like Finland and Austria (after 1955) made sure not to offend Moscow by their foreign policies. There was careful attention to USSR power and paranoia.

For a long time, the United States did not allow sovereign states to do what they wished in our backyard: Think Cuba and Soviet missiles (1962) or the leftist government in Grenada that we ousted (1983). In various ways we often blocked anything seen as dangerous to us. The sovereignty of others was secondary to power and security.

We invaded Iraq in 2003 without a plausible claim of self-defense and without the approval of the U.N. Security Council. True, Saddam was a tyrant and Ukrainian President Zelensky (elected) is certainly not. We were too powerful to be sanctioned for a war of choice.

Putin wants to make Russia great again. For perceived Soviet weak leadership he has now overcompensated by an ill-considered use of hard power. His military tactics remain brutal and his propaganda clumsy as he tries to restore Moscow, and himself, to the center of world affairs.

He sees the demise of the USSR as a great tragedy because he thinks in terms of power and status, not in terms of ethics and individual welfare. He fears the West and thinks Russia has been treated badly with double standards.

He is brutally dangerous and to be contained by any means short of nuclear war, but we should temper our response with an accurate understanding of history — theirs and ours.

David P. Forsythe, Lincoln

