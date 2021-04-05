Letter: We can cut plastic pollution

How much plastic do you use? How many times a day do you drink bottled water? Do you know where the plastic you throw away is going? I am 11 years old, and I think everyone should reduce their plastic use.

People love plastic. There is plastic in everything. Gum, nail polish, glitter, clothes and many, many other things. When we use plastic and throw it away we are hurting animals, the ocean and ourselves. We are causing plastic pollution, and because we are causing it, we can also reverse it.

There are many small things that I have done, and you can do too, in order to cut down plastic pollution. They include using reusable containers instead of plastic bags, using an aluminum water bottle instead of drinking bottled water and recycling plastic instead of throwing it away.

You might think that you can’t do anything about this problem, and that the younger generation will take care of it, but that is not true. You can still do something. Even little things make a huge difference, like telling your friends and family about this issue or using something reusable instead of a single-use plastic item.

Be aware of what is happening around you. Make the change in your life to help shrink the problem of plastic pollution.

Lida Prochaska, Lincoln

