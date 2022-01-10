Letter: We are part of the answer

I’m contemplating Journal Star Editor Dave Bundy's Jan. 2 column ("Keep those letters to the editor coming in '22") and the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Why are there so few letters when America is increasingly divisive and media influenced?

Our founding documents, our governing rules, proclaim a time may come when a people are compelled to oppose their government. They proclaim we have unalienable rights to do so.

Today’s instant social media continue taking over more contemplative news, the kind that many of us grew up with. With increasing incivility, recent online comments included complaints of censorship about what have been simple request of civility. Many comments lack verifiability and mock decent discourse.

The Journal Star's Facebook page, along with most internet comment sections I see, train and reward commenters for being vile. What used to be civil discourse mutates into destructive variants, proof positive that our words are swords. Our posts pretend we are free of civil responsibility.