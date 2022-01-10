Letter: We are part of the answer

I’m contemplating Journal Star Editor Dave Bundy's Jan. 2 column ("Keep those letters to the editor coming in '22") and the anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. Why are there so few letters when America is increasingly divisive and media influenced?
Our founding documents, our governing rules, proclaim a time may come when a people are compelled to oppose their government. They proclaim we have unalienable rights to do so.
Today’s instant social media continue taking over more contemplative news, the kind that many of us grew up with. With increasing incivility, recent online comments included complaints of censorship about what have been simple request of civility. Many comments lack verifiability and mock decent discourse.
The Journal Star's Facebook page, along with most internet comment sections I see, train and reward commenters for being vile. What used to be civil discourse mutates into destructive variants, proof positive that our words are swords. Our posts pretend we are free of civil responsibility.
This not new a phenomenon. Biology, psychology, history and simple everyday observation show both thought and power are part of being human. History shows us human development includes governing, leading and the rule of law.
History also shows our failures. Nazis and Joseph Stalin were elected. Russia, China, Iran, etc. are authoritarian-controlled. Jan. 6, 2021, whether you fear it or want it. demonstrates again what happens when good people stand by and do nothing.
It’s not always comfortable, folks. If you don’t include yourself in "we," the sword will win.
Herbert L. Abrams, Lincoln