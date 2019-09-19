The recent op-ed by Ramesh Ponnuru on carbon taxes being unpopular ("Carbon taxes remain unpopular," Sept. 10) ignores the indirect taxes imposed by our changing climate.
For example, the drought of 2012 cost Nebraska $1 billion, and this year’s flood is estimated to cost the state $1.4 billion.
Furthermore, the National Center for Environmental Information keeps records of U.S. disaster events costing more than $1 billion. In 2018, there were 14 events for a total cost of more than $90 billion dollars. The average number of such disasters from 1980-2018 was 6.3; the average for 2014-18 was 12.6.
Moreover, this just takes into account the financial, not human, costs we are incurring. Science says that such severe weather events will become increasingly common.
A refusal to address our changing climate puts an enormous tax on us and our descendants.
Becky Seth, Lincoln