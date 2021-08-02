 Skip to main content
Letter: Water diversion creates concerns
Letter: Water diversion creates concerns

Sandhill cranes glide in for a landing to roost for the night

Sandhill cranes glide in for a landing to roost for the night March 20 on a sandbar in the Platte River south of Gibbon.

 PHOTOS BY JOHN SCHWANINGER

Water availability across our state has always fluctuated – its variability across location and time complicating our need to plan for what’s ahead. This uncertainty is seen along the Platte River when wet years and historic precipitation events are interspersed with nerve-wracking dry stretches. Most years, water supplied by the Platte does not meet all the demands of water users in the basin.

The Nebraska Department of Natural Resources is currently reviewing a project proposal to divert water from the Platte River and send it to the Republican River. If this trans-basin diversion of water is approved, both human and ecological communities along the Platte will have to contend with a future where water availability is even less certain.

The impact that removing additional water from the Platte River would have on the annual Sandhill Crane migration, an event that draws thousands of visitors and is an economic driver in Nebraska, is only one example of how this project could tip the scales.

Despite shortages, the Platte River provides water to support ecosystems and wildlife, irrigation for agriculture, streamflow for recreation and hydropower, and community drinking water supplies. Approving a transfer of water out of the Platte would jeopardize the decades of hard work that community members have invested in collaborating to share water equitably -- and the ecological and economic benefits that have come out of that work.

Melissa Mosier, Lincoln,

Platte River program manager, Audubon Nebraska

