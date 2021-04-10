Letter: Washington, Shobe earn re-election

I am writing in support of City Council members Sändra Washington and Bennie Shobe, who are both up for reelection this spring. It is more important than ever Lincoln has representatives who will fight to protect our health and well-being. We need sound public health and social justice policy, including access to sexual and reproductive health care.

Washington and Shobe have proven records of championing public health initiatives, most recently with their votes on the necessary mask mandate and to ban conversion therapy. We need voices on the council who will continue to support science and listen to experts. Washington and Shobe have proven they will do just that.

Both candidates pledge to continue to give a strong voice on issues impacting working people, bringing real and compassionate solutions to the problems facing Lincoln. Both council members are deeply rooted in our community and worked for change for years. We need them to continue in their efforts on the council.

The Lincoln we envision is only possible if we vote for candidates who push for change and fight for our community’s needs. Local elected officials have immense power to make change. We must continue our march towards progress this spring by reelecting Washington and Shobe.

Elena Salisbury, Lincoln

