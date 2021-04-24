Letter: Washington has experience

Years of working with Sändra Washington before her role as a city councilwoman, taught me that keeping the focus on what is going well and building on that produces healthy and sustainable working relationships and community life.

It sounds simple, but it takes great discipline, commitment to community, humility and patience. Noticing what works and/or finding what works takes a non-judgmental humanity that is Sändra Washington's signature.

I believe her when she says she is committed to serving all of Lincoln because I've seen that unwavering instinct toward inclusion in all the years I've been privileged to serve beside her. Lots of candidates say things like this, but Sändra lives it whether she is in the council chambers, on the campaign trail or beside her partner, leaning in to their daughter's softball games.

She cares and she knows what it means to be seen, to be heard, to be represented. She keeps her promises, and she speaks up and out with reason and compassion gained through years of experience serving the public at every level. That's why she has my vote in the upcoming City Council election.

Christine Davis, Lincoln

