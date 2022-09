I saw that Gov. Pete Ricketts was hard at work in the United Kingdom on a trade mission to help Nebraska's ag and insurance industries along with nearly 50 other people.

Oh, was there a football game nearby? They may as well stop there as long as they are in the neighborhood. What convenient timing for a trade mission.

And the governor declined to provide rent assistance money for the poor?Another example of why many feel disenfranchised from government leadership.

Paul G. Young, Lincoln