Letter: Was acquittal a Trump win?

Donald Trump moves on. Those of who worship him saw a victory in D.C. Once again, the man escapes a conviction. But did America win?

If Trump supporters are completely honest with themselves and step away from their strong feelings for Trump, they should ask this question: Had Donald Trump been a Democrat, would they have been applauding the outcome?

Now c'mon, be honest. Of course they would have wanted a conviction! We have all made this country into two colors. And unlike many, I am not a hypocrite. I know had Trump been a Democrat, the result would have been the same, yet with the reverse in party-line votes.

But make no mistake: It was Trump who fueled the riot on the Capitol grounds. Facts are facts. If he weren't wanting to create such a scene, why not have his "rally" on Jan. 5?

We all watched the news coverage leading up to that day. And please, don't blame your perceived notion that I must watch only one news outlet as so many Trump supporters do. It didn't matter if I watched CNN, ABC, Fox or PBS.

The tweets, the audio statements captured and the video of rallies leading up to that date made it quite clear that he intended for chaos, and as a result people died and property was destroyed. Trump's troubles aren't over.