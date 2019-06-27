Elizabeth Warren -- she gets it. And she has a plan for it.
The important thing is her plans aren't just sound bites; her plans are backed by knowledge, research and experience. No rhetoric here, just substance.
We've had political candidates blowing smoke for so many years that this feels foreign to us. A candidate for president who really has sound policy ideas and is not afraid to express them for fear of losing some voters.
Whether or not you like all her ideas, take a look at her and keep listening to Elizabeth Warren. There may be plenty of them that you do like.
Carita Baker, Lincoln