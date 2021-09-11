 Skip to main content
Letter: War was really about money
Letter: War was really about money

Afghanistan

Civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation Wednesday at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan.

 Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla/U.S. Marine Corps, via AP

The machine that powers this country runs on the blood of the innocent. Civilians slaughtered by the weight of our empire; children sent overseas to die in a war serving no one but shareholder interests.

When the rare politician emerges who pushes back against the machine, the response is swift and decisive. Look at how the media, increasingly owned by a few conglomerates, coalesced around talking points that the withdrawal from Afghanistan was a failure, consent for war publicly manufactured out of thin air just like 20 years ago.

TV networks don’t care about Afghan lives; they’d report on them if they did. They’d report how the occupation government accomplished nothing. What they care about is ratings. And they know that war is great for ratings. 

A request of every politician funded by the weapons industry, the pharmaceutical companies wanting cheap poppy to synthesize into opioids, and cable news entertainers rattling their sabers: If you are going to say we need to get back into the quagmire after 20 years wasted, if you are going to scream a call to arms so you can demolish another generation of Afghanis, then you do it.

You go overseas and get your hands dirty. You spill that blood.

Or is just the money you want?

Matt Baldwin, Lincoln

