The March 21 Journal Star featured a Wall Street Journal editorial suggesting that the Biden Administration's record high defense budget should be even higher.

As a veteran of one of our many misguided wars, I found the WSJ piece misleading and disturbing. The WSJ is a publication whose editorial policy caters to the corporations who profit from war, entities that President Dwight Eisenhower warned about in his farewell speech. It is a fact that every year the U.S. spends more on weapons of war than the next nine nations combined -- twice as much as China and 10 times as much as Russia.

One half of the U.S. war budget is devoured by defense contractors such as Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin, some with operations in Nebraska. The last 50 years of U.S. wars have been profitable for Wall Street investors. The accumulated cost of war is the largest contributor to our $31 trillion debt and the climate crisis.

U.S. militarism instigates wars across the globe using disinformation. The Gulf of Tonkin in Vietnam. There were no weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. Iraq and Afghanistan had nothing to do with 9/11. NATO expansion armed with U.S. weapons are largely responsible for the tragedy in Ukraine.

The devastating real costs of war are not a concern to the Wall Street investors. They sit behind their desks reaping obscene profits from the misery of fellow humans who fight these unnecessary wars, and civilians who become tragic "collateral damage."

Ron Todd-Meyer, Lincoln