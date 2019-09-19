{{featured_button_text}}
In response to Wednesday's editorial, (“Don’t combat intolerance or incivility with more of the same," Sept. 18), this editorial is worthless.

If you want to have a civil conversation, let’s start with demanding Sen. Ben Sasse sit down and talk to people. If you want to be civil, then demand that the Nebraska Family Alliance stop its discrimination.

I have never read an article that is more BS than this one. We are fighting for the people -- all people -- and to stop a dictator who is determined to bring this country down both environmentally and socially.

We are literally fighting for our existence. Journal Star editorial board, you need to retract this opinion.

Donna Roller, Lincoln

