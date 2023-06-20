As a news editorial journalism major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the 1980s, I had the pleasure of taking Economics for Journalists, co-taught by the late Dr. Wally Peterson and the Journal Star's own Don Walton.

I don't remember learning much about economics, but I do recall learning an awful lot about journalism, and life, from Don Walton.

Following graduation, my first "real" job was working on the late U.S. Sen. David K. Karnes' 1988 Senate campaign in a position that today would be called his "body man," but back then I was generally just called his driver.

I spent a year in close company with Don, and Don the journalist was every bit as kind, courteous and professional as was Don the instructor.

I doubt I have missed an article Don has written since that time. All of them are incredibly well-sourced, insightful and contain memorable turns of phrases.

Don Walton is the paragon of local journalism and his kind will be missed in his retirement. But to my friend Don Walton, I offer the tip of my cap for his incredible career and a fervent wish that he can attend as many Major League baseball games as possible in his well-deserved retirement.

Steve Mossman, Lincoln