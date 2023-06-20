I wish to thank Don Walton for his decades of writing informative news stories and insightful opinion columns that were fair minded and avoided the vitriol that is found too often in our politics today.

He was an outstanding writer who made complex issues understandable. Nebraska citizens were lucky to have him serve as our watchful reporter and columnist keeping us informed about what was happening with the powers-that-be in our state.

Don looked to find the good in people and sought to encourage it. He didn’t dwell on the mistakes of people and attempt to exploit them. He kept his course true and accurate through tumultuous political storms by being honest and trustworthy. He earned respect as a gentleman who is indeed a gentle man.

Thank you, Don, for your service all these years in the fourth estate of Nebraska. You made a very positive difference in our state and in each of us who were your readers.

Don Wesely, Lincoln