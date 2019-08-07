Hooray for Don Walton ("Waiting for the violence to end," Aug. 5)! It's refreshing to see someone in the news business speaking the truth against a widely held idea — that owning rifles made just to kill people rapidly is a Second Amendment right.
He points out that we don't have a constitutional right to own other military weapons like rocket launchers and grenades. A right to bear arms doesn't mean a right to own any weapons you want.
Mass killings will continue until we stop allowing politicians to stand in the way of responsible gun control. We need to stop supporting Sen. Deb Fischer, Sen. Ben Sasse and Rep. Jeff Fortenberry unless they start caring more about protecting people than protecting their support from the National Rifle Association.
Mark Harrell, Lincoln