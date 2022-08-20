Letter: Wagon Train work good news

I fully support and appreciate the Nebraska Game and Parks Department in doing its job to maintain and improve the lakes of Nebraska ("State to chemically kill Wagon Train fish to eliminate unwanted species," Aug. 9).

There are several reasons people go to and enjoy the lakes. Some camp, some picnic, some fish, and some just like to get out and see the beautiful grounds.

No one reason is more important than another. The Game and Parks employees do an outstanding job of keeping the grounds in a beautifully well-kept condition.

There are a lot of people who like to fish, and different people may like to target different species of fish. The improvements they are making at Wagon Train Lake are something the people of Nebraska should appreciate and be very proud of.

Lester L. Jacox, Garland