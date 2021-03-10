Letter: Voting rights bill essential

The H.R. 1 voting rights bill is likely to be formally presented to Congress in the next couple of weeks. This bill includes provisions such as mandatory early voting periods, automatic voter registration and nonpartisan redistricting committees that aim to strengthen our democracy by ensuring that people are able to exercise their right to vote regardless of what they look like, where they come from, who they support or how much money they have.
The late Rep. John Lewis fought his entire career to ensure the success of our democracy in these ways. These provisions each enjoy broad bipartisan support amongst the public. I urge Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Ben Sasse to support the lifelong work of Congressman Lewis and the will of the majority of the people in this country by ensuring every citizen’s access to their right to vote.
Chelsea Richardson, Lincoln