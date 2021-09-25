Letter: Voting laws become weapon

Here’s what I know. There is not a voter fraud problem in this country.

There is not a voter fraud problem in this state. Nothing even remotely widespread enough to alter the outcome of any elections.

How do I know? Well, every single elected representative in Nebraska has said it. The lies being perpetuated about voter fraud are clearly from the Republican Party. They want to undermine this fundamental right of American citizens. Donald Trump said it himself that Republicans would never be elected again if it were easier to vote.

Nebraska politicians don’t care one bit. They have their eyes on a power grab as their party devolves into irrelevance. They have become petrified and delusional rushing to rig this system so that the majority is held hostage by the minority.

Right now, in Nebraska our politicians acknowledge that they don’t think there is a problem with fraud in Nebraska, but the people want voter ID bills passed.

How about leading? I know it’s a foreign concept to the self-serving politicians, but their lack of commitment to preserving the bedrock of democracy, voting, seems to be an obstacle to their power grabs so they foment fear and paranoia then claim it’s their constituents demanding these things.