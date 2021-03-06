Letter: Voting changes are bad ideas

I was appalled as I watched the recent hearing of the Legislature's Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee on two measures by Sen. Julie Slama to undermine our voting system.

Slama, a Republican -- and with the blessing of Gov. Pete Ricketts -- introduced LR3CA, requiring voters to show ID in order to cast a ballot and LB76 to change the way Nebraska allocates its five Electoral College votes -- a by-the-district model that gives all voters a voice -- to a winner-take-all model.

I find it interesting that currently GOP legislators in Wisconsin are introducing bills to change their winner-take-all model to the district model that Nebraska currently enjoys. This effort is characterized by the Wisconsin Examiner as “Republican bill would sidestep the popular vote and enhance the power of gerrymandering.” Slama’s and the Wisconsin effort appear to be related to the outcome of the 2020 election.

Both of Slama’s measures undermine our sacred voting system and would disenfranchise countless voters.

I urge members of the committee to not advance LR3CA and LB76 to the full Legislature for debate.

Diane Aurelia Burton, Lincoln

