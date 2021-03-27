Letter: Voting by mail safe, secure

Recently, I was contacted by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to participate in a town hall call with Dr. Carla Hayden, the first woman and first African American to serve as the librarian of Congress. I was looking forward to asking questions and listening to Dr. Hayden.

Unfortunately, most of the participant questions had nothing to do with our greatest of libraries. One question was related to voting rights. I was disappointed and surprised by Fortenberry’s response, which was to repeat the conspiracy theory that voting by mail is fraudulent.

Last week, the director of National Intelligence, the Department of Justice and the Homeland Security Department put out their reports on the 2020 U.S. election.

Following their investigation, the report reads:

“We are aware of multiple public claims that one or more foreign governments including Venezuela, Cuba, or China owned, directed or controlled election infrastructure used in the 2020 federal elections, implemented a scheme to manipulate election infrastructure, or tallied, changed or otherwise manipulated election infrastructure, or tallied, changed or otherwise manipulated vote counts.