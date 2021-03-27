 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting by mail safe, secure
Letter: Voting by mail safe, secure

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., 1st District

Assumed office: Jan. 4, 2005

Current term ends: Jan. 3, 2021

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Recently, I was contacted by Rep. Jeff Fortenberry to participate in a town hall call with Dr. Carla Hayden, the first woman and first African American to serve as the librarian of Congress. I was looking forward to asking questions and listening to Dr. Hayden.

Unfortunately, most of the participant questions had nothing to do with our greatest of libraries. One question was related to voting rights. I was disappointed and surprised by Fortenberry’s response, which was to repeat the conspiracy theory that voting by mail is fraudulent.

Last week, the director of National Intelligence, the Department of Justice and the Homeland Security Department put out their reports on the 2020 U.S. election.

Following their investigation, the report reads:

“We are aware of multiple public claims that one or more foreign governments including Venezuela, Cuba, or China owned, directed or controlled election infrastructure used in the 2020 federal elections, implemented a scheme to manipulate election infrastructure, or tallied, changed or otherwise manipulated election infrastructure, or tallied, changed or otherwise manipulated vote counts.

“We have no evidence, not through intelligence collecting on the foreign actors themselves, not through physical security and cyber security monitoring of voting systems across the country, not through post election audits, not through any other means that a foreign government or other actors compromised election infrastructure to manipulate election results. NO EVIDENCE, NONE”.

This conclusion of the U.S. intelligence community was completed while Trump was still president.

Voting by mail is and has been safe and secure.

Wayne Vestal, Lincoln

