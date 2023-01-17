Letter: Voting bill won't help state

I was stunned to read Sen. Steve Erdman's reasoning for filing bills to legislate and effectively limit voting rights for Nebraskans. "Even if there isn't a problem, why wait until you have a problem to figure out what the solution may be." A solution in search of a problem. Legislative genius!

According to Erdman, mail-in balloting is difficult to verify and, decades ago, in-person voting was the only option voters had to vote. Really? A lot of things have changed over the years, and voter participation and access are among them.

How does Erdman suggest to accommodate people who are ill on Election Day (remember COVID?), students who are registered but attending school out of state, hospitalized patients or Nebraskans who are out of state on business or vacation? How about the farmer needing to work his acreage or the truck driver on the road on Election Day? Declaring a state holiday solves none of the above.

Gov. Jim Pillen has strongly and rightfully suggested that Nebraska needs to stem the flow of young talent out of state. This kind of legislative thinking does nothing to promote that effort.

Robert Bockrath, Lincoln