Letter: Voting against state's needs

Aren't we thankful Nebraska is to receive $2.5 billion from the infrastructure bill for road and bridge work and replacement, broadband, improving water and energy systems, etc.

Did voters notice that Nebraska Reps. Adrian Smith and Jeff Fortenberry voted against the bill? Apparently they didn't believe Nebraskans should benefit from or need any such work in the state. Smith seems set on bad-mouthing everything President Biden suggests without understanding how this could improve the lives of those he is elected to represent.