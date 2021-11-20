 Skip to main content
Letter: Voting against state's needs
Letter: Voting against state's needs

President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill in the State Dinning Room of the White House on Saturday in Washington.

Aren't we thankful Nebraska is to receive $2.5 billion from the infrastructure bill for road and bridge work and replacement, broadband, improving water and energy systems, etc.

Did voters notice that Nebraska Reps. Adrian Smith and Jeff Fortenberry voted against the bill? Apparently they didn't believe Nebraskans should benefit from or need any such work in the state. Smith seems set on bad-mouthing everything President Biden suggests without understanding how this could improve the lives of those he is elected to represent.

Bernice Russell, Gurley

