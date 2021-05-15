Letter: Voting act a bad idea

Public confidence and trust in the validity of election results is key to increasing voter participation. Americans deserve a fair and accurate election process. This means not only making sure that every eligible individual is able to vote, but that his or her vote is not stolen or diluted through fraud. The Democrats' "For the People Act" (HR1/S1) unfortunately would both enable and increase fraud.

The act would sabotage state and voter ID laws, which currently combat impersonation and voter registration fraud, duplicate voting and voting by ineligible individuals. Under the act, someone could simply sign a statement in which they claim to be who they say they are. This would be on top of allowing same-day voter registration. The combination of these two policies would be an open door for massive fraud.

The bill would also require automatically registering individuals to vote who partake in government programs such as receiving welfare or obtaining a driver's license. This would automatically any ineligible voters taking advantage of those programs. In addition, it limits states' ability to verify eligible voters and remove ineligible voters from registration rolls.