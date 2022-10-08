Letter: Voters too smart to be fooled

"Like flies to manure, Nebraska voters seem to be attracted by crude, deceitful attack ads," must be the thinking of the Nebraska Federation for Children. This PAC was responsible for such a flyer mischaracterizing George Dungan, candidate for state senator.

Even his opponent called the mailer "tasteless" and "super tacky." (Oct. 4). Its nearly comical attempt to horrify gullible voters reads like a 19th century poster for a carnival huckster. I'm confident that voters in northeast Lincoln are too smart to be duped by such dishonest, crude and clumsy tactics.