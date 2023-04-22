Consider this, Lincoln voters. The Leirion Gaylor Baird administration is being attacked and misrepresented in ads by Suzanne Geist and Together Nebraska, a Republican conservative PAC, for allowing crime to rise in Lincoln. Yet Geist as a senator in the Nebraska Legislature supported conceal-carry legislation as well as amending the current statue on motorcycle helmets, both opposed by Lincoln law enforcement.

Gaylor Baird also is being attacked for property tax increases, something she has no control over, and for having a second home in a family trust in Ashland, while she lives and pays property taxes right here in Lincoln. While not entirely analogous, the hypocrisy of this is amusing given that both Govs. Pete Ricketts and Jim Pillen preferred their primary residences elsewhere to living in the Lincoln home built for their use.

Whom do you trust regarding the crime situation in Lincoln, former Police Chief Tom Cassidy or the negative ad campaign of Together Nebraska and Suzanne Geist? Together Nebraska and Suzanne Geist, dangerously wrong for Lincoln. Protect the city of Lincoln by voting on May 2.

William A. Wyman, Lincoln