Letter: Voters need more choices

I find the lack of nonincumbent candidate filings disturbing. Here in Gage County, our state senator, Myron Dorn, who also represents a slice of Lancaster County, is unopposed. So are the four county supervisors, the county attorney, the sheriff and most other local officials.

The risk of a federal judgment for deeds committed by others long past but not covered by state funds may be deterring public service. The highest county taxes in the state — removing over $26 million dollars from local taxpayers — have depleted Gage County bank accounts.

COVID-19 illnesses and deaths increased the economic and emotional tolls on even the most capable, while the current challenges require thorough factual consideration and sound judgment to craft creative solutions.

Whatever the causes, too often only those whose best thinking got us into our present difficulties and who have been inept in resolving them will appear on the ballot.

The value of the right to vote is effectively extinguished if there is only one candidate per office.

Hopefully, nonincumbents will step up and file before the deadline of 5 p.m. on March 1.

Gregory C. Lauby, Wymore

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0