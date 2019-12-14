Letter, 12/15: Voters must fix federal sandbox

Another year has gone by, and yet another stupid, entirely avoidable federal budget crisis looms.

America’s present system that requires annual concurrence of Congress to agree on a spending bill is fixable, if government geniuses set their minds to it. Congress could vote out or amend that law at any time.

Since 1976, when the current budget and appropriations process was enacted, there have been 22 gaps in budget funding, many of which resulted in shutdowns.

Almost any good parent knows how we can eliminate these debilitating federal government shutdowns.

Say you’ve got a bunch of bratty children who won’t play nicely with each other at the sandbox. No problem. Mom takes the sandbox away. She sets new sandbox rules, and peace returns to the playground.

We send too many people to Washington who do nothing but bicker, steal each other’s toys and throw sand at each other.

The ballot box can fix the federal sandbox. We simply need to elect people who are willing to play Mom.

Bob Copperstone, Wahoo

