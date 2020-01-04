Letter, 1/5: Voters have say on property tax

A special election is being held on Feb. 11 at which time Lincoln Public Schools is hoping voters will approve a $290 million school bond issue.

In the past year LPS paid $370,00 for a piece of property at 48th and Adams with an assessed value of $144,100.

LPS Superintendent Steve Joel is being paid right at $500,000 a year in salary and benefits.

This special election will cost LPS taxpayers around $300,000. It could have been done for a fourth of that simply by waiting three months and putting it on the primary election ballot in May.

You have to wonder about the mindset of an entity that spends money this way and then wants to ask for more.

Check your last property tax statement and see just how much of your property tax money is going to support LPS, a part of which is being used to pay off past LPS bond issues.

It's time to tell LPS to tighten their belts. Money doesn't grow on trees.

You can help keep property taxes down simply by voting NO on the school bond issue.

Jay D. Edmiston, Lincoln

