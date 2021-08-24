 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Voters deserve to know stance
0 Comments

Letter: Voters deserve to know stance

  • 0
Redistricting-Imbalance of Power

A state districts map is shown July 15, 2019, as a three-judge panel of the Wake County Superior Court presides over the trial of Common Cause, et al. v. Lewis, et al, in Raleigh, N.C.

 Gerry Broome, Associated Press

At the open microphone on Aug. 9, I asked City Council members and the mayor to take a pledge “to not consider any redistricting maps from any sources that were drawn using any form of political data.” In other words, to not gerrymander. Since then, no one has taken the pledge or stated their support for gerrymandering.

No party represents a majority of voters in Lincoln. The Democrats and Republicans each represent 37% of the voters. Twenty-six percent of the voters are nonpartisan or another party. So, the only fair way to redistrict the four council seats is in a nonpartisan manner.

This can be done simply by using two lines that intersect at a right angle and follow precinct lines creating four districts. This method is simple, understandable and nonpartisan.

If the mayor or council members believe that gerrymandering is appropriate, they should make it known to the voters and then gerrymander away. If they feel like most of us that gerrymandering is wrong, then they should take the pledge. The voters have a right to know where these elected officials stand on gerrymandering.

Jim Frohman, Lincoln

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Nebraskans should mask up
Letters

Letter: Nebraskans should mask up

  • Updated

To protect Nebraskans, the Centers for Disease Control has asked even the vaccinated to mask up indoors, citing the fact that at least 60% of …

Letter: Concert was a bad idea
Letters

Letter: Concert was a bad idea

As an alumnus of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln ('71) and UNMC ('76), I follow with interest events at the university and elsewhere around…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News