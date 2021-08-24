Letter: Voters deserve to know stance

At the open microphone on Aug. 9, I asked City Council members and the mayor to take a pledge “to not consider any redistricting maps from any sources that were drawn using any form of political data.” In other words, to not gerrymander. Since then, no one has taken the pledge or stated their support for gerrymandering.

No party represents a majority of voters in Lincoln. The Democrats and Republicans each represent 37% of the voters. Twenty-six percent of the voters are nonpartisan or another party. So, the only fair way to redistrict the four council seats is in a nonpartisan manner.

This can be done simply by using two lines that intersect at a right angle and follow precinct lines creating four districts. This method is simple, understandable and nonpartisan.

If the mayor or council members believe that gerrymandering is appropriate, they should make it known to the voters and then gerrymander away. If they feel like most of us that gerrymandering is wrong, then they should take the pledge. The voters have a right to know where these elected officials stand on gerrymandering.

Jim Frohman, Lincoln

