Letter: Voters deserve to hear debate

Refusing to participate in a gubernatorial debate shortchanges voters and undermines an important aspect of our democracy. Debates let voters see if candidates can move beyond political cliches to define their positions. Jim Pillen’s Journal Star column ("Debates don't help voters," Aug. 31) lists many excuses for not debating.

No. 1. Debates are not job interviews: Yes, they are – especially when a candidate has no evidence of political performance.

No. 2. Debates allow the media to decide the governor: No, the media is a vehicle to help voters compare candidates.

No. 3. He likes grassroots face-to-face meetings: He can do both. Debates provide excellent grassroots messaging without a huge budget.

No. 4. Face-to-face campaigning gives people the opportunity to meet him: Maybe a select group, but debates expand your audience and move beyond pleasantries.

No. 5. Voters don’t want debates: This voter does.

No. 6. Debates are political theater which he doesn’t like. Has he ever watched one of his commercials? Hogwash.

Pillen states that he will not support things that have “no value.” I would like to hear what “things” he deems to have “no value.”

Pillen likes to define his opponents rather than let his opponent define themselves. It takes courage to debate issues without your political machine scripting answers. Debates give voters the chance to hear ideas, issues, solutions and statistics with evidence. Debates provide a platform for discussions. The voters deserve to hear from Pillen and Democratic candidate Carol Blood to make an informed decision. I hope Pillen reconsiders a debate.

Dale Minter, Lincoln