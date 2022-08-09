 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voters deserve real answers

Democracy requires informed voters. It is critical that voters in Nebraska’s 1st Congressional District’s coming election understand the positions of candidates Mike Flood and Patty Pansing Brooks.

A full understanding doesn’t come from campaign speeches, but some issues do reduce to simple yes-or-no questions, because in Congress, this means voting yes or no. Flood has already answered some key questions by voting on extremely important legislation. Here are those and other yes-or-no questions whose answers will translate to congressional votes in the near future:

“Will you support federal legislation to:

• protect Americans’ right to love and marry whomever they want? (Flood has already voted against such legislation)?

• protect Americans’ right to control their own bodies, including access to contraception and abortion? (Flood has already voted three times against such legislation)?

• protect Americans from people committing mayhem with military-style  weapons? (Flood has already voted twice against such legislation)

• prevent a sitting president or others from overturning bona fide election results and attempting a coup?

• take the power of the presidential vote away from individual citizens and put it in state government?

• prevent arbitrary voting restrictions advantageous to a particular party or interest group?

• prevent gerrymandering (drawing district boundaries advantageous to a particular party or interest group)?

• ensure the American principle of “one person, one vote” is protected and preserved?

• recognize climate change as an existential threat and take action accordingly?”

In addition, there’s one more yes-or-no question critical to the coming election:

“If you lose the election, and there is no evidence of fraud or other irregularities that could affect the outcome, will you concede?”

If every voter doesn’t know each candidate’s answer to each of these questions on election day, our democracy is not working as it should.

William Spaulding and Mary E. Sullivan, Lincoln

