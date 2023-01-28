 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voters decide, not term limits

I’m very pleased to finally see the constitutional amendment LR22CA as proposed by Norfolk Sen. Robert Dover. This beneficial amendment would increase our poorly treated state legislators’ allowable term limit from two consecutive terms to three terms.

I have always disagreed with any misguided majority voting for high-turnover term limits. I view term limits as analogous to the age-old idiom, “Don’t throw out the baby with the bath water.” Rather, if voters wish to eliminate an incumbent, just vote them out, and allow those well-suited, devoted incumbents to remain in office for everyone’s benefit.

R. Scott Sandquist, Lincoln

