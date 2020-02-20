Letter, 2/21: Voter turnout disturbingly low

After reading the Journal Star, I don’t know how to express both my concern and disappointment about the low percentage (34%) of returned ballots concerning the LPS bond issue for new schools.
We have the right to express our thoughts through the ballot box, yet two out of three Linconites who received a pre-addressed ballot in their mail couldn’t find the time to read, vote and put it in a mailbox.
I’m an advocate of public schools, and I voted for the bond issue and was pleased to see it was approved. The low response considering the ease of voting through a mail-in ballot is very disappointing.
I consider it both a privilege and my civic duty to express myself through my vote, and it should be yours, too.
Mark Bach, Lincoln