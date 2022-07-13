Letter: Voter turnout disappointing

As the special election results came in recently, I was extremely disappointed to see how few people voted. Nearly three-fourths of the eligible voters in the 1st Congressional District opted to forgo voting.

As a result, Sen. Mike Flood’s 61,017 votes represent only 15% of the possible votes in the district. Not exactly a mandate.

For our representative government to work we all have a responsibility to make our choices known. We have another chance in November. Please vote so that our elected officials at all levels of government are truly representative of their constituents.

Janet Alderin, Lincoln