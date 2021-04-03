 Skip to main content
Letter: Voter suppression always wrong
Letter: Voter suppression always wrong

In the best spirit of our founding fathers, we should encourage all citizens to contribute in the democratic process. All voices have value, and the easy opportunity to participate in elections demonstrates that we truly are of and for and by the people. Not just some people.

The most sacred of these responsibilities is our free and fair vote. If we are to govern ourselves, we must have an informed electorate with access to cast their vote. Any attempt to marginalize this pillar in our states makes us less than we should be and is a black mark on our democracy.

The ongoing attempts by Republicans to make it more difficult for people to vote are a violation the American spirit and a dishonest scheme. By every measure available as reported by our court system and Republican election officials, the 2021 election was fair and honest.

The big lie is not that this election was stolen; it is that election fraud is actually a problem. Even the most casual analysis consistently shows these election “reforms” are designed to prevent a specific group of people from voting.

Instead of digging a trench, why not pitch a big tent and offer new ideas, like the truth? Build bridges instead of burning them.

Regardless of the process differences from state to state, we should always be on the side that encourages people to vote and makes it easy to do so. We have been down the ugly road of voter suppression before. We should reject those who try to drag us down it again.

Steven D. Burbach, Lincoln

