Voter ID, LB514 (which replaced LB535), passed round 1 in the Unicameral May 22, with lawmakers choosing Sen. Tom Brewer’s precise amendment over Sen. Julie Slama’s wider amendment, which would have made voting more onerous.

Voter ID, the constitutional amendment that passed last fall at 65% (“overwhelmingly”, as the media is fond of calling any election victory over 51%), called for presenting a photo ID when voting, nothing more, nothing less.

It charged the Legislature with developing a system to carry that out. The original bill was rewritten many times, each adding more requirements – including proof of citizenship -- under an expanding mission of “election reform,” a euphemism for election disenfranchisement.

Especially troubling for rural voters were some added requirements that appeared to target mail-in voting. Voting by mail has been a boon to rural Nebraska, working people, students and military, enabling wider participation.

Several Nebraska counties conduct entirely vote-by-mail elections. In a long debate that witnessed the maligning of the secretary of state, election officials, and other senators, Brewer as chair of the Government Committee, shepherded along the more practical bill that fulfilled the single subject of the initiative petition.

Complicating or discouraging voting by mail does a disservice to rural voters, possibly leading to disenfranchisement. At a time when Nebraska’s rural voice is purportedly shrinking, disenfranchisement is not in our best interest.

Voter ID is part of an extreme agenda that includes voter disenfranchisement, vouchers, “constitutional” carry, executive overreach, tax shuffling, professional discourtesy and attacks on personal/medical autonomy.

Mike Powers, Palmyra