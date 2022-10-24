Letter: Voter ID leaves too much unknown

When voters go to the polls to decide Initiative 432 on requiring voter ID, they don’t really know what they are voting for. I wanted to know how this would affect voting by mail, so I placed calls to Sen. Julie Slama, one of the filers of the initiative and a vocal backer, and the Secretary of State’s office, which is responsible for running elections, and got no answers, except that if the measure is approved, it’s up to the Legislature to figure out the details.