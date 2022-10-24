 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Voter ID leaves too much unknown

When voters go to the polls to decide Initiative 432 on requiring voter ID, they don’t really know what they are voting for. I wanted to know how this would affect voting by mail, so I placed calls to Sen. Julie Slama, one of the filers of the initiative and a vocal backer, and the Secretary of State’s office, which is responsible for running elections, and got no answers, except that if the measure is approved, it’s up to the Legislature to figure out the details.

The question surrounding voter ID requirements and mail ballots is important to the elderly, people who travel for work, folks who work 12-hour shifts and college students.

How can we make an informed decision on voter ID with so little information? I don’t intend to vote for a measure that’s so vague and poorly thought out, and I encourage others to think twice about voting to establish voter ID.

Vicki Jackson, Lincoln

