Letter: Voter ID just harms democracy

The Voter ID amendment is a solution looking for a problem! If you vote absentee how do you show a picture ID? This is an obvious attempt to insert more roadblocks into the voting process.

Election officials have assured us that our elections are secure. Scores of court battles around the country have failed to prove otherwise. The people behind this proposed amendment are political operatives who are looking for ways to tip the scales to their advantage by changing the rules.

How about winning elections by offering solutions to problems and telling the truth rather than trying to game the system! Vote no on the Voter ID amendment that is just trying to make it harder for real democracy to work!

Mike Donlan Sr., Lincoln

